Transport planning Driving in Pasila turned into a journey of pain – The car queue stretches hundreds of meters every day

The queues are several hundred meters at worst.

To central Pasila a new roundabout built near the former Hartwall Arena and numerous special routes cause major congestion, especially in the mornings and after office hours.

Traffic jams in places so badly that, according to HS’s findings, the queues are hundreds of meters long and the queue is about a minute’s worth of time.

This is due to the fact that the area is being heavily rebuilt and renovated and the light-guided intersection that was previously on site was removed from under the Veturitie construction site.

The worst situation is when it comes to Hakamäentie, says the project manager Juuso Luoto From the city of Helsinki.

“There is definitely a rush hour at Hartwall Arena. When you come from the north, queues form on Hakamäentie. It is easier to join along the locomotive road, because they have the right of way, ”says Luoto.

Hartwall Arena became the Helsinki Hall because the soft drink company stopped sponsoring the hall due to the owners’ connections to Russia. The new name Helsinki Hall has also caused confusion, as Hartwall Arena is still mentioned in the signs on Hakamäentie and Veturitie.

Read more: Sponsor wanted to get rid of the embarrassing collaboration, but the signs still point to “Hartwall Arena”

Roundabout has been there since last summer. At that time, according to Luodo, the congestion became some contact, and based on the feedback, signs were added and the roundabout was expanded slightly. However, the problems have not disappeared.

“With the changes, we got a little more space in one lane. But you can’t make it a big roundabout, it’s already as big as it can be, ”says Luoto.

The congestion is exacerbated by the fact that Pasilankatu is closed to traffic.

The improvement in the corona situation and the reduction in telework have contributed to increased traffic and thus also congestion, Luoto thinks.

“The number of motorists has increased.”

Navigating the area is difficult, according to residents, as extensive construction sites have changed several routes and some find navigating the area very difficult.

I create according to you can try to avoid congestion by planning your driving route in advance.

“Depending on where you are going, of course. But I would recommend using Ratapihantie, driving through Ilmala or Mäkelänkatu, through which you can get around the traffic jams. ”

“If you want Veturitie towards Radiokatu, you can drive via Höyrykatu or Firdonkatu.”

With these prospects, the current traffic arrangements will be in place until the end of 2023. At that time, the roundabout disappears and the traffic lights are turned on. At the same time, more lanes will be obtained and the situation will improve.

“When the entire bridge is ready, all the lanes will be available. There will be three car lanes in both directions on the bridge,” says Luoto.

Now, due to the construction site, there are only one lane in their direction. Before construction began, there was one lane to the north and two to the south.

“In the end, this will benefit everyone. There will also be decent footpaths and cycling routes on both sides of the bridge, ”says Luoto.

In progress The current renovation of Keski-Pasila is part of a large-scale renovation of Pasila, where the center of Helsinki will expand to Pasila. The train path will be made the main street. The City of Helsinki has announced that street work will affect traffic throughout Keski-Pasila, but especially on Veturitie.