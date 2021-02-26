Transport Pandem closes North Korean border traffic – Russian diplomats leave the country with a resin pushed by the embassy secretary

North Korea has blocked most cross-border passenger traffic due to the spread of the coronavirus.

26.2. 11:51

Diplomats on the staff of the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang left North Korea in an exceptional way. They set off along the train track with a pushing resin. A group of eight passengers, which also included family members of diplomats, had no options.

The British Broadcasting Corporation, for example, reports this BBC and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs On Facebook.

North Korea has blocked most cross-border passenger traffic due to the spread of the coronavirus. Officially, there is no infection in North Korea, but in general, official information is not believed to be true.

The diplomatic team first traveled within North Korea for 32 hours by train and two hours by bus to reach northern North Korea, where the Tumen River serves as a border for the states of North Korea and Russia.

The resin journey was about a kilometer over the railway bridge crossing the border river. Resina was mostly pushed by the third secretary of the delegation.

On the Russian side, they were met, and Foreign Ministry officials helped the party on a bus that took them to Vladivostok Airport.

North Korea due to interest rate restrictions, a large number of foreign delegations have called their staff home over the past year and closed delegations.

Most have left by first going to China, but last March at least one flight from the North Korean capital Pyongyang departed for Vladivostok. Diplomats from Germany, Russia, France, Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Mongolia and Egypt traveled on its ride, the BBC reports.