The “red tickets”, awarded by the National Federation of Transport User Associations, denounce actions taken in the area of ​​public transport. Some ‘green tickets’ salute good initiatives, such as the maintenance of 80 km / h by 32 presidents of departmental councils.

Fiasco of a reopening of a rail line, multiple road works carried out on axes parallel to SNCF lines, transport networks not adapted to disabled people, the National Federation of Transport User Associations (Fnaut) has just awarded its red ticket prices which denounce actions taken in the area of ​​public transport. Some ‘green tickets’ also come to greet good initiatives, such as the maintenance of 80 km / h by 32 presidents of departmental councils. Among its “red tickets”, the Fnaut denounces the “fiasco constituted by the reopening, however eagerly awaited, of the Belfort-Delle line.

Poorly organized TGV-TER connections, non-extension of Épinal-Belfort trains to Meroux station, reduction of frequencies during school holidays …Fnaut

This reopening of the rail line is unsuccessful according to the Federation, which publishes a list of conditions to be respected for the next reopening, in particular the “reopening of the entire route concerned”.

The associations attribute a second ‘red ticket’ to the communities and the State which launch “road works competing with the train”: “too often, road works are carried out while, on a parallel route, we are trying to revive use of the train “, for example the construction in Haute-Savoie of”the A 412 Thonon-Machilly motorway which will compete with the Léman-Express“, the Castres-Toulouse motorway which” will compete with the railway line which connects the two agglomerations “or the widening of the Nantes-Pornic road” to 2×2 lanes while there is a parallel rail line which is insufficiently used “.

Fnaut has also looked into urban transport. Perpignan-Métropole is criticized for “the very poor quality of its urban network” and “very dense car traffic”, while the transport of the Aix-Marseille metropolis is criticized for their “lack of adaptation to people with mobility reduced “.

Conversely, “a green ticket has been awarded to metropolitan areas which have obtained a satisfactory adaptation of their public transport to disabled people, in particular Grenoble, Rennes, Nantes, Montpellier and Strasbourg”, where “the satisfaction rate of public transport users is between 81% and 67% “according to the latest Ifop-Association des paralysés de France survey. The Fnaut also welcomes “the efforts of the elected officials of the organizing authority Pau Béarn Pyrénées Mobilités, which funded the proposal of the Association for the Defense of Transport Users Aquitaine Grand Pau, to protect the young students of a Medico-Educational Institute who go daily from bus stops to their school. “

Finally, the Federation of associations of transport users assigns a ‘green ticket’ to the “32 presidents of departmental councils” (listed by the magazine Auto Plus) “including those of Loire-Atlantique, Gironde and Var who have courageously maintained the 80 km / h “, while the departments were” authorized to iron certain departmental sections at 90 km / h “. This maintenance of portion at 90 km / h, granted by the government in July 2018, is qualified as a “retreat of the State” by Fnaut.