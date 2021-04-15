About the Magpie 12-Year Plan: I find the plan significant, even historic.

Government has completed a national transport system plan for the next 12 years. Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (sd) said at a press conference on Thursday that raising the level of funding for basic bus maintenance is key to financing the bus network.

“We have reached an agreement among all parties that even more, and especially more, is being invested in the maintenance of basic waterways, ie the maintenance of roads, railways and waterways. According to the calculations, the repair debt will finally start to decrease around 2025–26 years, ”Harakka said.

The debt for the repair of the state waterway network is about 2.8 billion euros. It is set to be reduced to € 2.2 billion by 2032. Repair debt is reduced on the entire state waterway network.

Fairways funding will shift the focus more to the railways, as the rail network is in dire need of major overhaul, especially towards the end of the decade.

The relative share of track maintenance is thus increasing, but according to Haraka, the main emphasis is still on the road network.

All parliamentary parties have taken part in drawing up the plan, as the plan also extends to the next terms of government. The plan is now made for the first time.

“I find the plan significant, even historic,” Harakka said at the news conference.

The plan is drawn up for 12 years and is updated periodically, ie every four years. The plan includes passenger and freight traffic, transport networks and services.

“I am very confident that this will and a common picture of the future that we put our Finnish fairways in shape during the 20th century and we take good care of them, will come to fruition regardless of which government is in question,” Magpie stressed.

According to the magpie the plan is also made at a realistic level of funding. According to Haraka, the operating methods will also be reformed so that EU funding can be fully utilized.

According to the Government’s report, the annual level of basic waterway maintenance from 2025 onwards will be approximately EUR 1.4 billion. 52 per cent of the funding for basic waterway maintenance is allocated to roads, 39% to railways and 9% to waterways annually.

A total of approximately EUR 6.1 billion will be allocated to the development of the bus network. Approximately 2.45 billion of the funding allocated to development projects during the planning period has been set aside for projects that have already been decided. Approximately 3.22 billion will be available for new development investments during the planning period.