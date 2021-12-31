Saturday, January 1, 2022
Transport Morning L and Y commuter trains canceled, disturbances also in long-distance train traffic between Helsinki and Turku

December 31, 2021
The cause is an electric track damage between Kirkkonummi and Siuntio.

Aamun The Y and L services of the commuter trains have been canceled due to damage to the electric line between Kirkkonummi and Siuntio, according to the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) and Fintraffic Rail Traffic Center.

The fault also affects long-distance train traffic between Helsinki and Turku. The first long-distance trains between Helsinki and Turku on Friday morning have been canceled on the section between Karjaa and Helsinki. Before seven in the morning, VR announced that replacement bus transport would be arranged for trains between Karjaa and Helsinki.

Fault was located at about ten o’clock on Friday morning in a transformer that, according to the Finnish Rail Administration, requires repair. Repairs to the transformer can be repaired by this afternoon.

During the repairs, long-distance train services between Helsinki and Turku will be replaced by buses between Helsinki and Karelia. Other commuter traffic between Helsinki and Kirkkonummi operates normally.

According to the Finnish Rail Administration, an exact estimate of the fault rectification schedule has not yet been received.

