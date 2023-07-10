Minister did not detail how much the amount will be; government awaits approval of the fiscal framework to announce the program

The Minister of Transport, Renan Filho (MDB), said this Monday (July 10, 2023) that his ministry will have 50% of the investments planned in the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program).

“The new PAC, from the point of view of the application of public resources, probably the Ministry of Transport will revolve around 50% of the investments”said the minister in an interview with the magazine Exam.

Renan Filho did not detail how much the amount for the transport infrastructure works will be. On Wednesday (July 5), the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet (MDB), said that the government is waiting for the approval of the fiscal framework to announce the investment destined for the program.

“We are waiting for the framework to be approved to see how much fiscal space we will have. Another BRL 30 billion? Less BRL 30 billion? But of course, who will announce the value is President Lula”, said Tebet. The launch of the program should take place in August.

Even without a budget, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has already announced the 1st project to integrate the new PAC. It will be the expansion works of Fiol (West-East Integration Railway), which will connect the future Port of Ilhéus (on the coast of Bahia) to the municipality of Figueirópolis (TO).