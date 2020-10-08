Transport Ministry estimates: Fuel prices will rise by up to 40 cents per liter – “No one can really predict how much petrol will cost in five years’ time,” says the researcher

According to researchers at Aalto University, charging for the carbon content of fuel would be the most efficient and also the most cost-effective way to reduce traffic emissions.

8.10. 9:26 | Updated 8.10. 13:13

Fuel a carbon tax would be one of the most effective ways to halve transport emissions by 2030. This is stated in the impact assessments with the results the Ministry of Transport and Communications (LVM) released on Tuesday.

In particular, the proposal on fuel emissions trading sparked widespread debate. Ministerial in your memo according to a published estimate, the proposal would mean that the price of fossil fuels could rise by as much as 40 cents per liter by the end of the decade.

That sounds like a lot. But what is really the issue with emissions trading, and how would it affect the price of motoring in the future?

LVM: n From the point of view of the studies commissioned by Finland, it should be noted that Finland has already decided to significantly reduce traffic emissions. 1.55 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions need to be reduced by 2030.

According to researchers, it will not be possible to achieve this without changing the pricing of fossil fuels. It is now a question of how change is made.

Aalto University’s research team already stated in its report last autumn that emissions trading would be a more efficient and also cheaper way to address fossil fuel consumption than a general tax increase.

In practice, emissions trading would work like this: The state will auction a limited number of sales permits tied to the amount of carbon in the fuel. Every gasoline sold would require a marketing authorization, which would be available on a limited basis. In a functioning market, the price of permits would shift fairly directly to the price of fuel.

“Such a model favors fuels with lower carbon dioxide content. Above all, it guides consumer behavior when more emitting fuel is more expensive, ”says Professor of Economics Matti Liski From Aalto University.

According to him, the best side of the model is flexibility: fuel prices will only be increased to the extent that their consumption falls within the scope of the emission limits decided by Finland.

Also executive director Oskari Nokso-Koivisto The AEI Institute at Aalto University says that the aim of the study is to find a solution that has the smallest possible increasing effect on fuel prices.

In order to understand the income distribution effects, researchers have collected comprehensive data that can be used to find out exactly how much fuel people in different parts of Finland consume.

Interesting observations have emerged from the data: high-income people both drive and emit more than low-income people. On the other hand, for the majority of Finns, the effect of the carbon dioxide tax on fuel corresponds to less than one per cent of disposable income.

For some, even a small increase would be too heavy. For this reason, researchers are exploring what would be the best way to offset the impact of increased fuel costs on low-income earners.

“Our task is to produce as objective and diverse information as possible so that politicians can make decisions on the matter,” says Nokso-Koivisto.

For most it would probably be important for Finns how emissions trading ultimately affects the price of a certain type of car and fuel. According to researchers, there is no clear answer to this.

“No one can really say how much gasoline will cost in five years. Or if you make such a prediction, you should prepare for a rather strict critique, ”says Matti Liski.

According to him, the future development of the price of petrol will be influenced by technology, for example: if electric cars are available at a much lower price than at present, interest in internal combustion cars will decrease without sanctions.

Automotive interest groups have stressedthat the renewal of the car fleet has a key role to play in reducing traffic emissions. As such, Aalto’s researchers do not want to take a position on which technology will eventually become more common in the coming years.

Instead, it is essential to reduce overall traffic emissions. It also requires significant improvements in CO2 emissions from vehicles.

“The system now proposed will only be expensive if there are no good technologies to meet emissions targets. But then all the options are expensive, ”says Liski.