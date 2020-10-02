It is a grave allegation: Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, head of the CTS Eventim company, testified in the investigation committee on the failed car toll that Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) wanted to force the managers of the operating companies that were not involved in making a public false statement.

On June 19, 2019, one day after the European Court of Justice (ECJ) had overturned the toll as EU-illegal, Scheuer is said to have demanded that the managers of CTS Eventim, Kapsch and the joint company Autoticket should also say that they too had want to sign the toll operator contract at the end of 2018.

In truth, Schulenberg had offered the minister to wait until after the ECJ ruling before signing, so that both sides have planning security. Scheuer refused because he didn’t want any delay. Under no circumstances should the toll only start in the election year 2021. In addition, he did not want to negotiate a supplementary budget with the coalition partner SPD because of a postponement.

According toschulenberg’s statement, he made a “threat”: If the managers did not publicly support his version, he would, among other things, speak to the Bundestag’s transport committee about the reasons for terminating the operating contract in such a way that the companies would look bad.

Georg Kapsch, head of the company of the same name from Vienna, confirmed the statements in the committee. His colleague’s offer to the minister to postpone the signature until after the ECJ ruling was “well placed and meant seriously”. He couldn’t imagine that Scheuer had forgotten this.

The minister had repeatedly claimed that such an offer had never been made. Since he did that once in the Bundestag, too, in the opinion of the coalition partner SPD, he could lose his office.

Company manager Kapsch said in the committee that Scheuer had not only rejected this offer, but had also requested a price reduction in the offer from the operating companies in return. He also brought it into play to talk about other services, including remuneration, again later.

“I categorically refused,” said Kapsch. He has had bad experiences with such offers in other countries. “I don’t know whether this minister will still be in office.”

An option that Scheuer offered: the joint venture Autoticket could later levy a future toll for delivery vans between 3.5 and 7 tons total weight and for long-distance buses. Kapsch did not want to accept this risky offer.

The Greens chairman in the committee, Stephan Kühn, pointed out to the manager that a toll on these two vehicle classes was explicitly excluded in the coalition agreement between the Union and the SPD and that Scheuer also publicly said that such a toll would not come.

Kapsch also said the reasons for Scheuer’s termination of the operator contract on June 19, 2019 were “obviously advanced”. Before the ECJ ruling, “there was never a dismissal in the room”. There was no such thing as a “poor performance”, as stated by Scheuer. That will prove to be the case in arbitration, in which Kapsch and Eventim are demanding at least 560 million euros in damages from the federal government.

The Kapsch company collects tolls in 50 countries worldwide. “In Germany in particular, I would have least expected that one would not behave in accordance with the contract.”

Actually, the car toll should have been collected for the first time on October 1, 2020. On June 18, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that the CSU prestige project “Ausländermaut” was illegal in the EU, precisely because of the discrimination against foreign motorists. The next day, Scheuer terminated the operator contract with Autoticket – but not because he had incorrectly assessed the legal risk, but because of the company’s alleged “poor performance”.

Volker Schneble, to this day managing director of the company Autoticket, also said in the investigative committee that the project had been successful until the day it was terminated by the transport minister. “The cooperation with the client was cooperative until June 19, 2019.”

Schneble also strictly rejected Scheuer’s accusation that Autoticket had worked badly. “We rated the dismissal due to allegedly not submitting detailed planning documentation on time as a clear foul game.” In truth, Scheuer’s move was “politically motivated and spontaneous”. “They were simply looking for a way out of this politically tricky situation.” Schneble spoke of a “short-circuit reaction” by the minister.

Later in the evening, Scheuer should comment on the allegations in the committee.