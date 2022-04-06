Transport Minister of Corporate Governance Tuppurainen said that VR’s Chairman of the Board had given false information about the dismissal of the President and CEO – The question was about the wording of the press release

Kjell Forsén, Chairman of the Board of VR Group, apologized to the Minister for the wrong information he had given about the dismissal of Lauri Sipponen, President and CEO.

Minister of Corporate Governance Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) says VR’s Chairman of the Board has had a “serious, constructive debate” on Twitter Kjell Forsénin with.

“During the discussion, Forsén apologized for the misinformation he had given about the CEO’s dismissal. I have received enough information about it, ”Tuppurainen tweeted.

Forsén Sipponen is told by HS that the incorrect information mentioned by the Minister concerned the notice of Sipponen ‘s dismissal, which did not expressly state that Sipponen had been dismissed but informed that he was leaving the company.

“It went too far in the softenings,” Forsén estimates.

Announcements of redundancies often do not directly state that the manager has been fired.

According to Forsén, in a conversation with the Minister of Corporate Governance Tuppurainen, I also went through other issues related to VR, which will be discussed in the afternoon.

Forsén will continue in his post.

VR plans to release Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. on what kind of changes the CEO will make Lauri Sipposen after the separation takes place in the company.

The company explained to HS that the release describes how the company will react to “changes in the company’s operating environment and related changes in the world”.

He serves as the company’s interim CEO Topi Simola.

