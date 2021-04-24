The Minister of Transportation of the Nation, Mario Meoni, died in a traffic accident near San Andrés de Giles, as confirmed by official sources to Clarion.

Meoni, a radical leader and a reference for the Renewal Front within the Frente de Todos, died after his car overturned at km 112 of National Route 7.

The minister was driving his official car, a Ford Mondeo, patent AE759AO, a vehicle from the fleet of the Argentine Ministry of Transport and Trains, when he lost control, overturned and as a result of the accident he lost his life before they could help him.

According to reports, the official was going to Junin, city from which he was a native. There he used to move every Friday.

Meoni had participated this afternoon in the act of President Alberto Fernández in Rosario, within the framework of the Alternative Capitals program.

“Today we accompanied President Alberto Fernández in the third meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Rosario, Santa Fe. There, together with the governor @omarperotti we signed agreements to carry out 6 necessary works in the province with a national investment of $ 918,639,458,” he had written in his Twitter account after the event.

