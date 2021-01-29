Transport Major disruptions in train traffic in Southern Finland due to damage to the long-distance and commuter traffic in Malmi

Delays and cancellations occur at least for I, P, K, R and Z trains.

Southern Finland There are major disruptions in train traffic in the morning due to the electric track damage in both long-distance and short-distance traffic in Malmi, informs Fintraffic Railway Traffic Center. Delays and cancellations occur at least for I, P, K, R and Z trains.

Of the four tracks on the main line, only one track was in use between Oulunkylä in Helsinki and Tikkurila in Vantaa, according to a release received after 6 p.m.

The disturbance was reported in the press release to last all morning.