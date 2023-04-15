In Ukraine, due to spring floods, transport links were disrupted in three regions, RBC-Ukraine reports on Saturday, April 12.

It is specified that the passability of transport is difficult in 30 settlements in the Chernihiv and Kyiv regions. Also in the Cherkasy region, several villages were flooded along the Dnieper.

The Telegram channel of the Strana publication reported that Obolonsky Island was flooded in Kiev due to the exit of water from the channel of the Dnieper River in Kyiv. It is noted that local authorities previously planned to build a parking lot for 720 places there. His second assignment was a place to hide during shelling. Whether the plans of the authorities will change is unknown. According to the newspaper, at the end of March, the construction of a pedestrian bridge continued as part of the project for the construction of this parking lot.

Also, due to a natural phenomenon in the Brovarsky district of the Kyiv region, ten personal plots were flooded with water from the Desna River. Rescuers evacuated the family and the dog, which were blocked in one of the houses.

The flood season has also begun in Russia. So, on April 13, it became known that 197 households and five roads were flooded in the Bryansk region.

Last week, round-the-clock duty of special equipment was organized on the roads in the Omsk region. Work is underway in areas where flooding is likely.