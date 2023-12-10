To reduce the large number of traffic accidents, the same traffic rules must apply everywhere in the Netherlands. This is what Frits van Bruggen says on behalf of the RAI Association, the transport industry. The speed limit should be lowered to 30 kilometers per hour in large parts of the city, giving cyclists and small electric vehicles plenty of room there, at the expense of the car.

