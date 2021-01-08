Transport In Vantaa, access parking is to be made chargeable at the busiest stations

At the same time, the paid parking area would be expanded elsewhere in Tikkurila, Myyrmäki and Kivistö.

Vantaa in the main centers, there are plans to expand areas where car parking is subject to a fee.

At the same time, public transport access parks would start paying separately at the busiest stations, even if the motorist had to present a public transport ticket. It would also be desirable to make parking fees more expensive.

At its meeting on Monday, the Vantaa City Government will discuss proposals for parking-related fees.

In connection with this year’s previously approved budget, it has already been decided that Vantaa will apply for additional income in this way. We will now outline in more detail.

Pay parking would apply to several blocks than at present in Tikkurila, Myyrmäki and Kivistö. Most of these are paid per euro per hour, but the center of Tikkurila already has an hourly rate of two euros. This should also be expanded from the current one.

For example, in the future, the euro parking area in Tikkurila would start in the south from the Kielotorn and expand in the north to the area between Lehdokkitie and Lummetie. The two-euro area would no longer cover only the nearest surroundings of the pedestrian street, but the center of a much wider slice, and it would also extend slightly to the Jokiniemi side.

In addition, access to parking at stations in Vantaankoski, Martinlaakso, Louhela, Myyrmäki and Tikkurila would require a fee of two euros in addition to the public transport ticket.

However, this money should be available in the access park for a longer period of time, ie 16 hours. Without a public transport ticket, this price would be five euros. Paying for more parking time could extend for a day or two.

With these measures, Vantaa calculates that it will receive approximately 300,000 euros more revenue. The second goal is to guide motorists to leave their cars in Vehkala, for example, instead of in Tikkurila’s lively access park.

To the city government it is also proposed that Vantaa ask the Ministry of the Interior to increase the amount of the parking error fee in the most expensive area to 80 euros. Vantaa estimates that it will receive additional income of EUR 100,000.