Chiavari – The elimination of the bus terminus in Chiavari, which the municipal administration will implement by the end of the summer, increasing the parking spaces in piazza dell’Orto, alarms the residents of the hinterland, who use bus to get to the train stationand their mayors, who ask for a alternative solution immediate and non-futuristic.

“Nobody wants to question the right of the Municipality of Chiavari to redo its own square but local public transport is a matter of the territory, so we immediately asked for a meeting with the metropolitan city to define, at least, alternative solutions – announces the mayor of cicagna, Marco Limoncini – We cannot think that those arriving from the Fontanabuona would perhaps have to change at Carasco, because the terminus would be there or to get on a smaller vehicle, perhaps in winter and in the rain. I think a little respect is also needed for the students who arrive in Chiavari from the valley and also go to spend resources».

“Surely there will be grievances”, confirms the mayor of San Colombano, Carla Boxla. The protest also mounts between the Sturla and Aveto valleys. All those who want to use this line will have to change at Carasco, both in one direction and the other: «An absurdity – says Male Josephine, mayor of Borzonasca – Chiavari, before making certain decisions, should also think about those who travel to the city to use services or simply make purchases. We will make ourselves heard, these decisions are incomprehensible considering that the terminus of the means has not been authorized, even elsewhere, always in Chiavari. Are we angry? Moreover”.

Along the same lines Marcellus Roncoli, mayor of Rezzoaglio: «We knew nothing about it, we learned everything through unofficial channels. I honestly find it inconceivable that a public service for all citizens should be subjected to the decisions of a single Municipality: Chiavari on its territory is free to do what it wants, but not to also affect the lives of citizens in other Municipalities. There is a lot of talk about the synergy between the coast and the hinterland, but here I see a philosophy that is the exact opposite. The exchange obligation in Carasco will cut off the hinterland even more. Not to mention that the connection will not be immediate and that sometimes it may be necessary to wait several minutes. In winter this situation will end up causing users to catch cold and rain. Not to mention that travel times will lengthen. I am thinking, for example, of school children whose journey is already so heavy. We are not willing to accept. We will make ourselves heard in the metropolitan city, but we will also bring the Region into play »