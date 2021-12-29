Transport In the metropolitan area, a thick snowstorm, poor driving conditions cause accidents

Motorists are warned of slipperiness.

Uusimaa there have been several traffic accidents in the area due to slipperiness this morning. The Central Uusimaa Rescue Department warns motorists about slipping.

The Road Traffic Center, on the other hand, informs that in some places thick snowdrifts and sub-cooled rainfall make driving conditions very bad in the southern and central parts of Finland.

In Porvoo on the Western Mannerheim Road, the motorist has deviated from the road, hit a pole and was slightly injured in the morning. There have also been accidents in the morning on road 3 in Hyvinkää and on road 55 in Mäntsälä.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of potentially dangerous traffic weather in Uusimaa. In addition to slipperiness, thick snowstorms can be a problem in places, and dusty snow can reduce visibility.

Meteorologist on duty Heikki Sinisalo estimates that Pyry is likely to ease in Uusimaa by the afternoon. Undercooling rain is probably not a problem in Uusimaa either, but icy drizzle may come in the very westernmost part of Finland.

The temperature in the afternoon is estimated to be around four degrees below zero in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Åland, Southwest Finland, Satakunta, Kanta-Häme, Päijät-Häme, Pirkanmaa, Central Finland, Southern Ostrobothnia, Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia and parts of Lapland are also warned of the potential dangers of their traffic.