Transport In July, the metro will not run a week east of Kulosaari due to the construction of the bridge

HSL will arrange replacement buses to replace it.

Metro traffic is more than a week east of Kulosaari in Helsinki in July. Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) offers buses to replace it.

The reason for the interruption is the renewal of the Kipparlahti metro bridge. Traffic is at the eastern end of the metro line across 17-25. July. During this time, replacement buses 99B, 99V and 99M will run.

Switching from the metro to buses is easiest at Rautatientori, Hakaniemi or Kalasatama. The buses run according to the metro’s operating times about every five minutes.

Fact Replacement lines 99B: Rautatientori – Hakaniemi – Fishing port – Herttoniemi (metro station) – Itäkeskus

99V: Rautatientori – Hakaniemi – Fishing port – Herttoniemi (Itäväylä) – Itäkeskus – Vuosaari

99M: Rautatientori – Hakaniemi – Fishing port – Herttoniemi (Itäväylä) – Itäkeskus – Mellunmäki

Replacement buses can also be boarded from the middle door, and the driver does not need to be shown a ticket. When buying a ticket in advance, it is worth noting that the eastern metro stations are also closed during the break.

Timetables for replacement buses to the Itinerary will come later in the summer.

Kipparlahti the bridge, completed in 1972, will be demolished in July and the deck of the new bridge will be moved to the old site.

The finishing work on the bridge will continue well into the autumn, but the work should no longer cause interruptions to traffic later.