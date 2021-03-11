The battle is growing for free public transport in the Grenoble area. This Friday, a demonstration is planned in parallel with a community council. “We must encourage people to leave the car and develop public transport”, insists Jean-François Le Dizès, member of the collective at the origin of the mobilization, bringing together different trade union and political organizations (Attac, CGT, FSU, FI, PCF…). The game promises to be complicated. Éric Piolle, EELV mayor of Grenoble, supports the approach, but it is the former socialist Christophe Ferrari, at the head of the agglomeration, who is the decision-maker. And the crisis threatens the economic balance of the Grenoble transport company, the Semitag. The community council is due to release aid of 4.5 million euros this Friday. For supporters of free, we must go further: “The region has the competence of transport and must help us”, pleads Jérémie Giono, departmental secretary of the PCF, who will be part of the rally alongside Cécile Cukierman, the head of the PCF-FI list in the regional elections. ” There are other solutions than making users pay ”, assures the activist pleading for“Get out of financial logic” and consider making Semitag a local public company. N. S.