Transport In Easter traffic, so far there are fewer, fewer road users than usual at Easter

Return traffic is allowed to survive on Monday in many places in poor driving conditions.

Easter Sunday traffic has so far been quite calm, it was reported from Fintraffic’s Tampere Road Traffic Center at half past six in the early evening. Traffic attendant Ossi Riikonen according to there is more traffic than on a normal Sunday, but the actual Easter return traffic does not seem to have started yet.

“At least in this area around Tampere, there has been most of the local traffic.”

Return traffic is divided into Sundays and Mondays, and no congestion is expected for either day, Riikonen estimates. On Monday, there will probably be enough Easter travelers on the road from noon to evening.

Riikonen says that there was a “surprising amount” of Easter traffic on Thursday, but still less than usual at Easter.

“Yes, the restrictions are biting in that part of the gang hasn’t gone anywhere.”

For example, there has been about 20 per cent less Easter traffic past Tampere than two years ago. Nationwide figures are not yet known.

The busiest Easter traffic is on Kolmos, Nelos and Viitostie.

Congestion in Easter outbound traffic arose only as a result of two accidents in Tampere on Thursday, after which the traffic was diverted to a detour for a few hours.

Meteorological the department was told that the return traffic lane is very different this time depending on which day of Easter you choose to make the return trip.

“Today, Sunday, the traffic weather is pretty good and dry practically all over the country,” says the meteorologist on duty Juha Jantunen.

On Monday, the weather is another country. According to traffic warnings, traffic weather is poor, at least in Lapland, Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu.

“Already during the night before Monday, rains become more common in the morning. It will initially rain mainly in the water, but after that the snowfall will become more common in the north direction. In Lapland, especially in its western part, snow can accumulate up to 10 cents on Monday, ”Jantunen adds.

According to him, it will rain partly on snow and partly on water in Northern Ostrobothnia on Monday.

“In the area of ​​the former county of Oulu, rain affects the visibility of motorists more than that snow accumulates on the roadway.”

Further south, prepare for a decent rainfall.

“After the actual rain, the weather cools down even in the south so that the rain can be partly snow in the evening.”

Both Sunday and Monday there are winds on land and at sea. A wind warning has been issued on Sunday for all sea areas except the Kvarken and Monday for the southern sea areas.