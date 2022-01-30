Transport Hundreds of free parking spaces are disappearing from the center of Helsinki

The Otto Meri Council Initiative proposes that 24-hour car parks in the city center be made subject to a fee.

Helsinki in the city center, a large number of parking spaces are being converted into tolls.

The city government will discuss it at its Monday meeting Otto Meren (Kok) and 16 other delegates, which call for the current free 24h to be paid.

One of the reasons for this in the initiative is the economy: maintaining parking spaces requires money from the city, so they also want more revenue from their users.

Another reason, according to the initiators, is fairness. Most of the parking spaces in the city center are paid, with about 900 free spaces being fiercely competitive. It is not justified for motorists who have succeeded in grabbing a place to gain an economic advantage over others.

Like typically in the case of council initiatives, the officials ’draft proposal only suggests that the city government continue to suggest to the council that the initiative may be considered closed and nothing new needs to be done. Of course, politicians can make a different decision at a meeting.

However, the officials’ arguments promise that in practice Helsinki already intends to act exactly as the initiative wants.

Politicians have already decided in the past on broader guidelines for parking in the city center. The principle is that places are subject to a fee. Helsinki has gradually changed places to tolls and plans to continue to do so.

Thus, 24-hour seats will soon be paid for in accordance with this principle, although it is not yet clear when this will happen.

Officials also justify this by saying that Helsinki has also favored public transport, walking and cycling. For this reason, it is not desired to add more parking spaces in the city center. Instead, fees can help to make the most efficient use of places.