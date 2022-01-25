Tuesday, January 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Transport How are emissions reductions from transport progressing? A live broadcast of Minister Haraka’s press conference is underway

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The government decided on emission reduction measures last May.

How is the government’s goal of halving transport emissions by 2030 progressing? Minister of Transport Timo Harakka (sd) will talk about the means of reducing emissions from traffic, ie the roadmap for fossil-free traffic, at a press conference starting at 11 am.

The government decided on emission reduction measures last May. Since then, more information has been obtained on the proposals in the EU’s climate package, including the impact of teleworking on transport emissions.

.
#Transport #emissions #reductions #transport #progressing #live #broadcast #Minister #Harakas #press #conference #underway

See also  Christmas Mass, Pope: "Enough deaths at work, man is not a slave"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Caixa pays Aid Brazil to those registered with NIS final 6 - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.