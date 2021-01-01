Transport Helsinki police published a video of incidents that occur regularly in traffic – Accidents on protective roads are declining this year

This year, two pedestrians and two cyclists have died in traffic accidents on a sheltered road or an extension of a bicycle path in Helsinki, according to police statistics. However, the total number of accidents has clearly decreased.

Helsinki on Monday, police released a video of a dangerous situation in which the driver of a car driving on Pohjoisesplanadi did not stop his car in front of a guardrail, even though a car in the adjacent lane had done so.

This traffic rule is still regularly violated in Helsinki. It can be very dangerous, especially in situations where the speed of the vehicle is high, says the director of the police traffic safety center. Dennis Pasterstein.

The normal sanction for that offense is a 14-day fine, he says, but not all cases come to the attention of the police. A total of three motorists were fined on Monday at the Northplane Road Safety Surveillance.

“If a car stops in front of a guardrail, leaving room for a child who is excited to cross the road, for example, the car in the adjacent lane may suddenly come in front and the consequences can be serious,” Pasterstein says.

In situations, children are even more at risk than adults because, due to their small size, they are easily hidden behind another car.

HS said in November that “guillotine parking” that could easily lead to a similar incident has become more common with the introduction of the new Road Traffic Act.

Pasterstein does not believe that the breaches are due to a lack of knowledge of the legislation. However, according to him, the rule may sometimes be forgotten, for example, in an unfamiliar traffic environment, in poor lighting or during peak hours.

“If, for example, in congested traffic, the focus is on sniffing the phone, the safety road somewhere in between may go completely unnoticed.”

However, according to Pasterstein, the traffic rules of the protective road have been talked about a lot in recent years and are now much better followed in traffic.

According to him, in the video shared by the Helsinki police, the car is fortunately moving relatively slowly past the guardrail, even if it should have stopped properly.

“Quite rarely do you see situations like this when someone stops in front of a guardrail and another roasts completely past.”

Large in addition to speeds, according to Pasterstein, the most dangerous places are caused by non-light-guided guardrails with several lanes in the same direction. They are challenging places not only for pedestrians but also for motorists.

“If a pedestrian waits to cross a guardrail, he certainly has to give way. But at the same time, the motorist should try to see for a while that the car in the neighboring lane would also realize the situation, ”he says.

“It can inadvertently put a trap for a walker if it stops and another car comes up fast next to it.”

According to Pasterstein, the City of Helsinki has mapped out dangerous protective roads more widely and is considering solutions for their development. Similar places will be removed at least from Koskelantie, and one has already left Mannerheimintie at Tykistökatu.

This According to police statistics, two pedestrians and two cyclists died in traffic accidents on a sheltered road or an extension of a cycle path in Helsinki. In the previous two years, no people died in similar accidents.

Although the number of fatalities has increased slightly, Pasterstein considers the development to be in the right direction, as the total number of accidents has clearly decreased. In January – November 2020, Helsinki also issued significantly fewer fines for protective equipment compared to previous years.

According to Pasterstein, this can be explained, for example, by the fact that road safety rules may now be better complied with and that light traffic will be better taken into account.

The situation has also contributed to the coronavirus epidemic, as a result of which traffic volumes in Helsinki have decreased by as much as tens of percent at best. As a result, there may have been less congestion and no situations like the video shared by the Helsinki police have arisen, Pasterstein thinks.

The epidemic, on the other hand, has diverted police resources elsewhere and reduced traffic controls, as well as greater mass blows and raids, which could distort statistics.

“For example, in the spring, control decreased significantly over a few weeks, when all moving resources were monitoring the closure of Uusimaa,” Pasterstein says.