Transport Helsinki opens temporary parking spaces for squares due to snow: Hietalahdentori and Kampintori can now be parked

The city is exploring whether other emergency parks could be opened.

20.1. 12:55

Helsinki has established temporary parking areas in Hietalahdentori and Kampintori to facilitate snow work.

Hietalahdentori has about 80 places and Kampintori 15. You can drive to the car park with a resident parking code.

Attempts will be made to open even more temporary parking areas later, as many of the places used in previous snow winters are now in other use, for example due to the corona epidemic.

The streets clearing from the snow is smoother if as few cars as possible are parked along them. Helsinki also urges motorists to actively follow car transfer calls. Transfer requests can be tracked online or ordered as a text message from www.puhdistussuunnelmatat.fi/helsinki/