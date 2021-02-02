Transport Helsinki now moves more than two hundred cars every day – Tram traffic was cut off almost a hundred times last week due to incorrect parking

People leave their cars too close to the rails on the cramped streets of downtown.

Helsinki now moves 200-250 improperly parked cars out of the way of trams or plowing equipment every day.

The city announced on Friday that there had been more than a hundred breaks in tram traffic over the previous week due to improperly parked vehicles.

“Basically, the problem is the amount of snow. People don’t realize that there has to be enough space next to the rails, ”says the transfer manager Pekka Holopainen From the Helsinki urban environment industry.

There should be at least 90 cents on the straight side of the car on the side of the car and 130 cents on the curve.

In terms of trams, focus on a few streets. Cars often have to be moved on, for example, Tehtaankatu, Laivurinkatu, Bulevardi, Porthaninkatu, Korppaanmäentie, Ruoholahdenkatu, Liisankatu, Snellmaninkatu, Arabiankatu and Pohjolankatu.

In addition to parking controls, temporary parking bans and call signs are being considered for the most difficult streets.

Another reason to move the car a short distance away is snow work. When the city cleans the streets, it asks people to move their cars out from under. However, not everyone follows or notices the transfer prompts.

Usually, in both of these cases, a so-called close transfer is made. For example, the car is taken to the other side of the street or to a nearby street. For example, a fee of 85 euros is written for the transfer of a car.

Its instead, up to Tattarisuo, exceptionally few cars are now transported to the warehouse. For example, only seven cars were towed there on Tuesday and three on Monday.

Holopainen says that the reason is that the tow trucks are in such a hurry for local transfers that they do not have time to drive to Buckwheat and back. There would be a need: an estimated 150 cars in Helsinki are waiting for such a longer transfer.

Cars transported further afield are typically initially incorrectly parked, and their owner has not responded within two days to a call to move their vehicle.

Approximately 2,000 cars are exported to Tattarisuo every year, while 15,000–20,000 local transfers are made.

And while there’s a rush now because of the snow, the busiest weeks usually hit spring when the streets are cleared of sand. Then six hundred cars can be moved a short distance a day.

Motorists receive information about Helsinki’s transfer requests From the Cleaning Plans service online. Prompts from certain streets can also be ordered as text messages.