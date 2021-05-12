Transport Helator Thursday’s outbound traffic caused congestion on Helsinki’s exit routes, there were at least three crashes

There have been congestion, especially in Hämeenlinna and Lahdenväylä, where a total of three traffic accidents have occurred.

The people of Helsinki have left in large numbers outside the metropolitan area on Wednesday towards the celebration of Holy Thursday. This has been reflected in Helsinki’s exit routes, where large volumes of traffic and vehicle crashes have caused congestion and traffic stagnation.

According to the data of the Road Traffic Center Fintraffic, there has been congestion especially in Hämeenlinna and Lahdenväylä. Traffic on the Hämeenlinna fairway has already returned to normal after four crashes at the Kivistö junction.

In Lahdenväylä, too, traffic is at its best to return to normal after two accidents. Today’s congestion on the Lahdenväylä was caused by a traffic accident that occurred before the southern junction of Järvenpää at half past five and at three times by a three-vehicle traffic accident at the Kerava junction.

“Traffic on Turunväylä has also slowed down at the moment due to the breakdown of a trailer in the direction of Turku,” says Ilmari Laine From Fintraffic.

However, traffic on the Turku route is also returning to normal.

Rescue Department According to him, in both Hämeenlinna and Lahdenväylä, the accidents were so small that they could be cleared quickly.

“When there are a lot of crews traveling north, however, that situation quickly becomes congested,” commented the firefighter on duty. Toni Sohkanen Situation from the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department.

According to the rescue service, no injuries have occurred in the accidents.

Fintraffic says you have had more traffic today than usual Wednesday.

“From the afternoon to the working days, the traffic volumes have been a bit higher than usual, in the morning and during the day the situation was pretty normal,” says Fintraffic’s Laine.

