Transport, Hall: from maneuvering resources to extend the Milan metro

Public transport in Milan is strengthened thanks to the resources of the maneuver and the NRP. This was communicated by a post on Facebook by the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala. “With regard to local public transport, the architrave of our 15-minute city project, in the budget 2022 resources are foreseen for the extension works of the M1 (towards Baggio – Olmi – Valsesia) and M4 (from Linate towards Segrate) subways and for the extension projects of the M2 (towards Vimercatese) and M3 (from San Donato towards Paullo) “, writes the mayor.

“In addition, funds have been allocated to design the extension from Peschiera to Crema and those for the feasibility study of the M6 ​​which will involve the southern part of Milan in connection with metro lines 2 and 3”. And then “excellent news for the green route of our city: Atm, thanks to funds from the NRP, will be able to buy other electric buses (thus reaching 600 vehicles)”. There is also space for “a very important project for our city and long overdue. Thanks to the funds allocated by the government, the BEIC (European Library of Information and Culture) will be built in Porta Vittoria”.