Transport “Guillotine” can now be banned from driving in Helsinki – Police crack down on motorists

The new road traffic law requires motorists to be especially careful when approaching a protective road.

In Helsinki may be subject to more severe penalties for breaches of road safety rules.

Director of the Helsinki Police Traffic Control, Chief Commissioner Dennis Pasterstein reminded motorists on Twitter of how to approach guardrails on Twitter.

“We have tightened the sanctions for the road safety rule in Helsinki. According to the new road traffic law, the driver must take special care when approaching a protective road, ”Pasterstein writes.

At the same time, he distributed a table showing the various violations and their consequences.

For example, if a pedestrian is already on a protected road and has to stop or dodge a vehicle, the driver may be guilty of serious disregard for road safety.

The perpetrator is ordered to be temporarily banned from driving.

A driver who causes a “guillotine” may, on the other hand, commit a serious risk to road safety and be banned from driving.

The so-called guillotine phenomenon refers, for example, to a situation where a motorist drives past a car stopped in front of a guardrail while the pedestrian is on a guardrail or preparing to go on a guardrail. The situation can be life-threatening for a pedestrian walking in front of a stopped car to the next lane.

Pasterstein harmonization of sanctions for road safety rules.

“After following the fines and traffic error charges imposed in Helsinki, I have noticed a slight variety in the various sanctions. Every violation is always a little different, but there are a lot of differences in the penalties, ”says Pasterstein.

When the Road Traffic Act was reformed in June 2020, a statement was added to the law that special care must be taken when approaching a protective road. In addition, the motorist must provide an unobstructed passage for pedestrians who are on the road or are on the road.

The new law therefore tightened the obligations for motorists.

In the new Road Traffic Act, the traffic error fee replaces the previous fine. If the violation takes place on a protective road, the penalty is, in principle, at least a fine.

“Sanctioning has been perhaps a degree too soft in the past. The wording introduced by the amendment to the Road Traffic Act may not yet be fully internalized. Now we go into punishment where we could have gone before, ”says Pasterstein.

Police announced last week that it would monitor the safety of guardrails throughout the country from 18 April to 1 May.

According to Pasterstein, more than 40 fines or traffic error charges were imposed in Helsinki by Tuesday afternoon for non-compliance with the road safety rule.

“It’s pretty much it,” he says.

In general, according to Pasterstein, the safety of Helsinki’s protective roads has improved, but much remains to be done.

“Violations are constantly seen. Clearly, it is not internalized that when a pedestrian enters a guardrail, he must be allowed unobstructed access. It has a great place to repair, ”says Pasterstein.

According to statistics, one in ten of all road deaths and seven percent of injuries were pedestrians, a police statement said. In the last three years, an average of 21 people have died and 360 pedestrians have been injured each year. One in five victims died on the shelter. Sixty percent of pedestrian injuries occurred on the shelter.