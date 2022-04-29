The anti Covid rules also change for what concerns the world of transport, short and long distance. The government is preparing the entry into force of the new decree which, starting from next May 1st, will modify the rules governing the behaviors to be followed in the event that buses, trains, airplanes and so on are to be used. The first change concerns the Green Passwhich disappears completely: the first step forward was taken at the beginning of this month, when it was passed from the obligation of Super Green Pass to that of the basic Green Pass (a negative swab was enough, therefore).

From 1 May, therefore, it will no longer even be necessary to prove that you are negative to an antigen test to use public transport. Different speech as regards the masks: as today’s Repubblica explains, the government has long debated on the obligation to continue wearing these personal protective equipment on the means of transport, in the end the line of prudence has won. And so, from 1 May to 15 June (at least) to board the means of transport it will be it is mandatory to wear the Ffp2 mask: the rule concerns both long-distance means, such as airplanes, ferries, trains and buses, and local ones, such as buses and subways. The only exception refers to the cable cars, on which from Sunday you can also go up without a mask. We’ll see if transport will say goodbye to the mask in mid-June.