Transport Gasoline price increases or the electric car revolution? Decision makers are considering ways to cut traffic emissions – Live broadcast in progress

The government intends to make traffic zero-emission by 2045 at the latest.

Finland is preparing to implement major emission cuts in traffic. The government intends to halve the greenhouse gas emissions from transport by 2030 and make transport zero emissions by 2045 at the latest.

The Automotive Information Center will host a Zero-to-Hundred event starting at 9 a.m., with business leaders and politicians discussing ways to reduce traffic emissions.

You can follow the live broadcast in the context of this article. The event is said to end at 12 noon.

Among other things, the Minister of Finance is discussing Matti Vanhanen (Central), Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (sd), Minister for Climate and Environment Krista Mikkonen (Green) and the chairmen of the parliamentary groups Kai Mykkänen (kok) and Ville Tavio (ps).

Rest schedule:

10.35 a.m. Good Bad Fuel Tax Increase – Pricing Risks, Research Director Pasi Holm, Taloustutkimus Oy

10:50 am Infrastructure Condition – Emission Impacts of Improving the Condition of the Road Network, Leading Expert Vesa Männistö, Fairway Agency

11:00 Recipes for reducing traffic emissions, politicians involved in the discussion

11.50 By what means to move forward on the road to carbon-neutral traffic? interviewed by a leading expert Tiina Haapasalo From EK, CEO Tero Kallio Automobile Importers and Industry Association and chairman Jani Ylälehto Finnish Transport and Logistics from SKAL ry