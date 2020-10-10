Transport Gas cars were intervened in transport policy – “Sometimes I wonder why only electric cars are talked about as environmentally friendly”

Car factories’ enthusiasm for gas cars is waning because the EU does not take biogas into account in its emissions measurements.

Everyday afternoon traffic is picking up on Sörnäinen’s promenade, but there are no customers at the gas station. Instead, one side of the street to the gas station is steady stream of cars.

It already seems that there are no gas drivers on the move today. Then a small passenger car made by the German VW Group with a Helsinki-based steering wheel turns into the yard. Petri Nyström.

The tank will be filled with biogas, which will drive more than 360 kilometers. When the gas runs out, there is also a 17-liter petrol tank in the car. That combination reportedly works well in all situations, and even less money is spent than driving on petrol alone.

In Finland is an ambitious goal: transport emissions should be halved by 2030. To achieve this, much lower-emission cars are needed for road transport.

This year, Finns have acquired especially charging hybrid cars that utilize battery electricity and petrol. In January – September, tens of thousands were registered, compared to about 5,800 for the whole of last year.

During the same period, about 2,680 all-electric cars were registered, which is more than in the whole of 2019. The purchase will be supported with EUR 2,000, but the budget allocated for 2018–2021 has been not used.

Electrification has been hampered by at least a limited network of charging stations and the price of cars. Only in recent years have models become available that are priced even close to traditional gasoline cars.

Biogas is not taxed at all, and natural gas is also taxed less than petrol or diesel.­

Also gas cars have been hailed as an equally significant means of emissions. Their environmental friendliness largely depends on what is put in the car’s tank.

The CO2 emissions of cars are estimated using the wltp measurement method, which takes into account how much carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere at the end of the exhaust pipe. For example, the emissions of a medium-sized family farm car running on petrol are typically just over 130 grams per kilometer.

When using natural gas, the emissions are about 110 grams per kilometer. The difference is not significant and will remain the same even if the car is running on biogas.

However, biogas is considered to be ecological. It allows cars to be powered by methane, which would be released into the atmosphere in any case. Fuel is obtained from cow manure and biowaste, among other things.

In Finland there are already 40 biogas plants, but the energy they generate goes mainly to heating. Only seven percent end up using traffic. In addition, the majority of Finnish cow manure is applied as sludge to the fields, as it is the most advantageous solution for agricultural producers.

Only one percent goes on for further processing. There would be a lot of raw material available, and the government is also aiming for a significant increase in the use of biogas: by 2030, you will need 50,000 gas cars.

Last year, it seemed that gas was becoming one of the trends of the future: first registrations doubled and were more than 2,100 vehicles ahead of all-electric cars.

This year, the situation has reversed, with electric car registrations doubling as gas car purchases stagnate.

In September, only 55 new gas cars were registered.

Petri Nyström has calculated that driving with biogas will be a bit cheaper than driving with petrol.­

Own Petri Nyström, who is refueling his car in Hermann, says he had little knowledge of gas cars in advance when he acquired the car two months ago.

“I had already decided that the next car would be a hybrid, probably electric,” he says.

Then came an attractive offer. The gas company advertised a campaign benefit that would give the person purchasing a new car free biogas for a year with the company’s card.

It got Nyström, 51, interested. In addition, the choice was influenced by the fact that there is no possibility to charge an electric car in his own housing association. Nyström has calculated that driving with biogas will be a bit cheaper than petrol even after the start-up offer ends.

He estimates travel costs at around six euros per hundred kilometers. That sounds affordable. So why aren’t there more people already interested?

Bridge There are currently about 11,000 gas cars on Finnish roads. The Gas Car Drivers Association, founded by the industry’s activists, says that cars have become more common so far, because biogas in particular is perceived as an environmentally friendly and also an affordable alternative.

Gas cars are taxed differently from petrol-powered cars: in addition to the standard car tax, a propulsion tax is levied, which is typically around € 200 a year.

That’s just over half of the diesel car propulsion tax. On the other hand, biogas itself is not taxed at all, and natural gas is taxed at the same rate as heating fuels, which is also less than for petrol or diesel.

From the motorist’s point of view, the extent of the distribution network is still a problem: there are still reasonable gas stations in southern Finland, but when going north, the last refueling point is in Oulu.

“The main improvement for gas penetration would be an extensive network of filling stations and better support for company cars,” says the chairman. Jani Hautaluoma.

The presidency of the association is voluntary for him, but Hautaluoma also has connections with companies in the field. His employer, Valmet, supplies technological solutions for fuel processing and distribution, and energy and gas sales company Gasum is one of its customers.

Indeed The tombstone is not alone with its vision. According to VTT Technology Research Center, extending the legislation on fuel distribution obligations to biogas would be one of the the most effective means of reducing traffic emissions.

In addition, commissioned by the Ministry of Transport and Communications (LVM) recent studies statethat achieving emissions targets will require a significant reduction in the use of fossil fuels.

Researchers at Aalto University propose emissions trading as a means, which would increase the price of fossil fuels just enough to reduce their use sufficiently.

Currently, motorists are being encouraged to use gas by providing a € 1,000 subsidy to convert an old petrol car to gas. The measure will cost two to four thousand euros and pinch a small part of the car’s trunk where the gas tank will be installed.

The support has been used sparingly, only a few hundred times a year. At the same time, new all-electric cars will receive a subsidy of EUR 2,000. Hautaluoma thinks it is good that electric cars are supported.

“On the other hand, it is also largely about imagination. Sometimes I wonder why only electric cars are talked about as environmentally friendly, ”he says.

Consumer from this point of view, it is understandable that there are open issues with gas cars. The single biggest reason is the EU Emissions Directive, which does not take into account the role of biogas in the calculation of emissions from car factories at all.

The regulation focuses only on the immediate, measurable emissions from vehicles. According to the Commission’s policy, the average emission of cars produced in the EU should be 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer between 2020 and 2021.

Emissions from gas cars are calculated on the basis of calculated emissions from natural gas and not from biogas. At the same time, restrictions are tightening. The average emissions of cars sold in 2030 may no longer be less than 60 grams per kilometer.

“That’s why automakers are investing the most in low-emission cars, such as all-electric cars and rechargeable hybrids,” says the CEO Pekka Rissa The Automotive Federation.

According to him, the EU must correct the regulatory mechanism if it wants gas cars to be manufactured in the future.

For example, the world’s largest carmaker, the Volkswagen Group, announced in the spring that it would no longer develop new gas cars but would only continue to manufacture existing models for a few more years.

In addition to Volkswagen, Seat, Audi and Skoda cars are sold as gas versions of the Group’s brands in Finland.

What about what will happen in a few years’ time if new gas cars are no longer developed? Transport Adviser Saara Jääskeläinen LVM is not certain that Volkswagen’s decision will be final.

“I believe gas car manufacturers could consider continuing production if EU legislation is changed in this regard. The development of gas cars is, of course, commensurate with the benefits the company hopes it will bring. Under current legislation, gas cars will no longer help meet emissions targets after 2025, ”he says.

According to Jääskeläinen, it is unlikely that the EU would change, at least very significantly, the way in which car emissions are measured. Instead, gas cars could perhaps be taken into account in the legislation through an exemption or a quota.

Of the third countries, Switzerland, for example, recently announced that it intends to take the life-cycle costs of fuels into account in the future when assessing the environmental performance of different propulsion systems.

Butter of course, to ask whether it is worth investing tens of thousands of euros in technology that has not hit as hard as an electric car. However, the Ministry of Transport and Communications assures that the gas car is not becoming an obsolete technology in Finland.

On the contrary, in heavy traffic, gas is becoming a major fuel option for vehicles. The ministry is proposing, for example, a subsidy of EUR 15,000 for the purchase of gas-powered trucks.

This, combined with a possible extension of the distribution obligation, will ensure that the gas car now procured will continue to be refueled.