The solution to traffic jams could be through the air. Flying taxis could fly over Paris in less than ten years. Half-drone, half-helicopter, this aircraft of the future could go up to 100 km / h. Tests will start at the aerodrome of Pontoise (Val-d’Oise). “There is someone who will come to fly at the beginning, there will be a pilot and a passenger, and in the medium term, the air taxi will fly in dedicated automated air lanes“, explains Fabien Nestmann, public affairs manager at Volocopter.

For a race, it will suffice to order his flying taxi via an application. The fully electric device can travel up to 35 km. RATP already sees it as the complement of the future to its metro network. Airbus, but also Chinese manufacturers, are in the running.