Transport Finnair to stop commercial flights to five provincial airports in March – Ministry working group suggests that the state would start buying air traffic after that

On Thursday, Finnair announced that it would stop commercial flights to Joensuu, Jyväskylä, Kajaani, Kemi and Kokkola airports at the end of the winter season.

Transport- and a working group of the Ministry of Communications proposes that the state purchase air traffic to Kokkola, Joensuu, Kajaani, Jyväskylä and Kemi airports until the end of 2021. This would be a temporary solution.

At the same time, on Thursday afternoon, Finnair announced that it would continue scheduled flights to these provincial airports during the winter season, starting in October. Finnair stopped flights to airports in April, when demand for flights decreased due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Finnair said in a press release that commercial flights to these airports will end in March.

“Finnair’s solution creates a bridge during which the state tender can be completed and continuous traffic until the end of 2021 can be ensured,” says the Minister of Transport Timo Harakka (sd) in a ministerial bulletin.

The winter season begins on October 25, 2020 and ends on March 27, 2021.

Winter season During the period, Finnair will fly some flights to these cities cost-effectively so that the flights will enable some of the most important connections to the needs of the tourism industry and export companies, Finnair says in a press release.

According to Finnair, these routes were not very profitable even before the coronavirus pandemic due to weak demand.

The working group of the Ministry of Transport and Communications will present its proposal to Minister Haraka by the end of September.

State aid will be decided during next year’s budget hearing. After that, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency will start procuring air transport services and conduct a tender.