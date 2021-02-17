Transport Finnair and Fintraffic will start co-operation to reduce CO2 emissions from flights

Fuel consumption can be reduced by planning flight routes to be fuel efficient, taking into account speed and altitude as well as weather conditions.

Finnair and Fintraffic ANS, which provides air traffic control services in Finland, are working together to reduce CO2 emissions from flights. Finnair provides Fintraffic with fuel consumption data for its flights, and Finnair and Fintraffic are jointly exploring ways in which air traffic control can support the airline’s emission reduction targets.

According to Finnair, the fuel consumption of a flight can be reduced, for example, by planning flight routes to be fuel efficient, taking into account speed and altitude as well as weather conditions. Taxiing time and unnecessary stops at the airport also have an impact.

“Reducing aviation emissions is our most important environmental goal, and we can make a difference on every single flight,” says Captain Tom Hakala in the bulletin.

He is responsible for the fuel efficiency of Finnair’s flight operations and instructs Finnair’s pilots in fuel-efficient flying.

“We openly share data for air navigation with the air consumption of different phases of the flight and the impact of air traffic control actions on it, and together we identify ways to reduce fuel consumption and thus reduce the environmental impact of flights. Hakala says. ”

Fintraffic’s customer relationship manager Pasi Nikama estimates that co-operation with Finnair will provide new information and ways to make Finnish air traffic more environmentally efficient.

Finnair Already in November, Fintraffic and Fintraffic mapped out the possibilities of minimizing fuel consumption during the various phases of the flight on flights from Helsinki to Kittilä and Ivalo.

“Fuel efficiency is affected by many things, and even small deeds matter when they are repeated on thousands of flights a year,” Hakala emphasizes.

Finnair’s goal is to halve its net carbon dioxide emissions by the end of 2025 and achieve carbon neutrality in 2045.