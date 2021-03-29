Transport Finland’s car fleet is electrifying rapidly, and the trade giants are smelling money in it: the S Group is building a thousand charging points in connection with its stores

The S Group will build one thousand new charging points for electric and hybrid cars in 2021–2024 in connection with its service stations, shops and hotels. According to the researcher, large retail chains estimate that the download opportunity will bring more business.

S Group will invest significantly in the network of charging points for electric cars in the coming years.

The retail chain plans to build about a thousand charging points for electric and hybrid cars in 2021–2024 in connection with its stores, gas stations and hotels.

To date, the chain has had about 300 charging points in various locations around Finland, supplied by partners. There have been recharging points, especially in connection with ABC service stations and the largest stores.

In the future, electric cars can also be charged when shopping in medium-sized stores.

The S Group is building the new charging network itself and says it will produce all the electricity it uses with renewable energy. The technology supplier is the Lahti-based company Kempower.

Downloadable The share of cars in Finnish road traffic has grown rapidly over the past year. At the end of 2020, there were more than 55,000 battery-powered passenger cars in service. There were about 45,000 hybrids to be charged from cars and just under 10,000 all-electric cars.

At the same time, the demand for download options has increased.

In the statistics, charging points refer to the individual plugs to which the vehicle can be connected. Charging points, on the other hand, refer to places where individual charging points are located.

At the end of last year, there were about 1,300 charging points in Finland with about 4,800 charging points, says the Technology Industry’s e-traffic situation report.

The charging points built by the S Group would increase the nationwide charging network by about 20 percent. It is a significant investment in electric car infrastructure.

“I can’t tell you the exact amount, but it’s a big and significant investment. The network is gradually growing, and investments will be spread over several years, ”says Development Director Tiina Viksten ABC chain.

According to him, the aim is to build the charging network in such a way that it attracts consumers to charge their cars and at the same time shop in the chain’s shops and hotels.

There are two types of charging points coming for charging stations. Type2 points are so-called transaction charging points that work a little slower. They can be used, for example, when shopping or having lunch.

Fast charging points according to CCS and Chadado standards, on the other hand, are faster and slightly more expensive. They are especially designed for all-electric car users.

“Kempower Chargers, for example, have been selected on the basis that they are, to our knowledge, the easiest and best to use on the market. Business convenience has been an important feature in the design of the charging infrastructure, ”says Viksten.

Olarin Prisma’s current charging points are managed by the S Group’s partners.­

Downloadable cars are strongly concentrated in the metropolitan area. This is reflected in the cooperative group’s plans, as the first new recharging points are being opened in the area of ​​HOK-Elanto, which operates in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Especially in connection with Prisms and S-market, the chain’s own charging points are coming, which will be used with the ABC mobile application. For example, new charging points will be among the first to come to Itäkeskus and Olarin Prisms.

“Knowing that 53 percent of rechargeable cars are in the Helsinki metropolitan area, we want to take into account the need for customer recharging points. The goal is to make the possibility of charging a car more and more the norm in daily transactions, ”says the director of the ABC chain Hannu Houni About HOK-Elanno.

According to the technology industry, currently the majority of charging points in Finland are basic models, and there are less than 400 quick charging points. In addition, the car manufacturer Tesla has about 150 own charging points all over Finland.

HOK-Elanto intends to invest specifically in expanding the fast charging network.

“We will increase the total number of charging points fivefold and build the most comprehensive fast charging network in the Helsinki metropolitan area,” says Houni.

Researchers according to it, it is understandable that retail chains invest in their own charging points. In 2020, an additional 20,000 downloadable hybrids entered traffic.

During the same period, the number of all-electric cars doubled.

By 2030, Finland aims to electrify traffic so that there would be 700,000 rechargeable passenger cars in road transport, at least half of which would be fully electric cars.

According to the Fossil-Free Traffic Roadmap, there should be 25,000 recharging points in nine years.

“Traders have been very active in building charging points because they see a big business opportunity in the change,” says the specialist. Hanna Kalenoja From the Automotive Information Center.

According to him, the project announced by the S Group is a response to the K-Group, which has had a similar own charging point network in use for a year and a half. From the point of view of retail chains, it is logical that payment and the use of recharging points be increasingly linked to the chains’ own business.

Kalenoja estimates that the electrification of transport will also affect the movement and behavior of consumers in the future.

“Charging an electric car will inevitably take longer than traditional fuel distribution. Therefore, it makes sense for the store to bring charging options to the side of the grocery store. It’s kind of a new service for the store, around which you can build a business, ”he says.

In retail chains there is a clear realization that investing in fossil fuel transport can also have a significant economic impact in the future.

For example, the S Group intends to generate an increasing share of the electricity it uses in the future. In 2022, a wind farm will be completed in Simo, Lapland, with the aim of generating half of the electricity used by the chain.

That is a large amount, considering that the S Group estimates that it uses about one percent of all electricity in Finland.

For large retail chains, charging points are one more competitive advantage in addition to key locations and comprehensive parking. The effects of possible price competition will only become clear later, but the S Group has already said that charging a car with its own points will also accrue customer bonuses.

The chain plans to keep the partners ’three hundred charging points alongside their own new points. When HS followed Olarin Prisma’s charging station on Monday, demand was quite brisk.

Some drivers even estimate that good charging options can have an impact on where to shop every day.