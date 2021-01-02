Transport Finland raises electric fuels alongside biofuels in the distribution network, but EU rules are still partly unclear

The commercial importance of fuels made from hydrogen and carbon dioxide will only begin to grow in the 2030s.

Finland intends to integrate electric fuels into the current fuel distribution obligation system. At the same time, the distribution obligation will also be extended to biogas.

In this regard the presentation went for a round of opinions from the Ministry of Employment and the Economy before Christmas.

The change may accelerate Finnish projects to start the production of electric fuels, because the distribution obligation means that there is also a market for the final product.

The distribution or blending obligation determines how much of the fuel sold must be renewable, for example biofuel made from organic material. By 2029, the share in Finland will gradually increase from the current level of 20 per cent to 30 per cent. Thereafter, no more than 70% of the transport fuel sold may be made from fossil fuels.

Its however, it is not yet known whether the final product of the electric fuel pilot plant planned for Joutseno can be included in the distribution obligation. LUT University and a number of companies have designed a plant that would use the surplus hydrogen from Kemira’s plant and the carbon dioxide recovered from the emissions of Finnsement’s Lappeenranta production plant.

Read more: A production plant is planned near the Russian border that could soon revolutionize traffic and produce zero-emission fuel for cars

EU countries are preparing to implement the Renewable Energy Directive, Red II. At EU level, the directive sets a 14% share of renewable energy for the transport sector.

Until now, biofuels have been a key means of promoting renewable energy in the transport sector.

“Red II also enables new fuels based on renewable energy, such as electric fuels,” says the specialist. Harri Haavisto work from the Energy Department of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

“The problem with Red II is that although they are mentioned as a resort, the rules are still missing. There is a requirement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and it is not until this year that legislation will be issued that will take a position on how this requirement would be met, ”says Haavisto.

When renewable energy in transport is to be promoted, it means that the electricity used in the production of electric fuels must be renewable.

“The rules on how renewable electricity is taken into account in the process and calculation will also be known by the end of this year at the latest. When rules have not been created at the EU level either, it is not possible to take a position on them even nationally, ”says Haavisto.

The Joutseno plant will have to wait for future guidelines from the EU level in 2021 on the conditions under which surplus hydrogen would become its raw material for electric fuel.

Electric fuels is not yet in production or on the market in Finland. They are starting to have commercial significance closer to 2030 or beyond.

It is currently estimated that the production costs of electric fuels are about twice as high as those of advanced biofuels, but production costs are estimated to converge after 2030. The cost of electric fuels is directly proportional to the price of zero-emission electricity, such as wind power.

Job- and the Ministry of Economic Affairs commissioned the consulting firm Afry report on the extension of the distribution obligation, and according to which the competitiveness of electric fuels can be expected to be challenging until 2030, and they are not seen to have a downward effect on pump prices in Finland, at least.

The Afry study recommended that liquid electric fuels and methane should only be included in the distribution obligation on a fuel-by-fuel basis once the methods for estimating greenhouse gas emission reductions set by the EU Commission are known.

The extension of the distribution obligation now set out in the opinion is due to take effect on 30 June this year. In accordance with the proposed transitional provisions of the Distribution Obligations Act, biogas would be added to the distribution obligations from 1.1.2022 and non-biological renewable transport fuels from 1.1.2023.