The new government decree takes shape which sounds like a further squeeze to counter the spread of the Omicron variant in Italy. The new measures launched by the majority also include some innovations in the field of transport: both on long-distance vehicles, such as trains and airplanes, and on those used for local public transport, so let’s think of buses, trams and subways, it will be it is mandatory to wear the Ffp2 type mask. The surgical mask will therefore no longer be allowed, without the Ffp2 it will no longer be possible to board any means of transport.

A squeeze on transport that was in the air, considering that for days there was talk of this hypothesis linked to the obligation of the Ffp2 mask at least on local public transport. According to what reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, this obligation will remain in force from the date of entry into force of the law decree e until the end of the state of emergency Covid, currently set for March 31 next year. We would like to remind you that up to now, a surgical mask was required on board means of transport, including long-distance ones, even if it has often been reported that lack of controls aimed at sanctioning those who did not respect this rule: we will see if after this new squeeze the situation will change.