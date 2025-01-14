The Ministry of Transport hopes that in a matter of days the new bus lane that will be opened on the A-5 highway as part of the mobility plan in response to the underground works will be enabled. It will run for eight kilometers, between Móstoles and the M-40 upon arrival in Cuatro Vientos and will be free for two years, as agreed this Monday by the department directed by Óscar Puente.

The General Directorate of Highways is already working to delimit a lane that will start at kilometer 18 of the A-5 and will reach Cuatro Vientos, as was agreed between the Ministry and the Madrid City Council, despite the fact that Puente wanted it to be will be extended to the Príncipe Pío station, an option that José Luis Martínez Almeida rejected so as not to deprive private vehicles of one more lane of the highway, which this Tuesday dawned without two lanes in each direction to undertake the works. which throughout the morning has caused delays of several kilometers.

According to Transport sources, the lane will be delimited by a continuous line that will separate it from the rest of the trunk of the highway and can be used exclusively by buses. The aim is to improve “the fluidity and quality” of the service of the buses of the Transport Consortium of the Community of Madrid, which will thus be able to overcome “the expected congestion.”

