Transport Exceptionally bad snowstorms in Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu, Kuusamo asked for help from the Defense Forces and evacuations are being considered

The storm has been causing problems in Kuusamo for a month now.

Crash has been exceptionally difficult this spring in the entire Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu region, says the director Timo Mäkikyrö From the ely center in Northern Ostrobothnia.

“Gravel roads have problems every spring, but now the snowstorms are exceptionally bad in large areas,” says Mäkikyrö.

The situation is particularly bad in Kuusamo, in the province of Northern Ostrobothnia in Northeast Finland, where the problems of snowstorms have been going on for a month.

In Kuusamo, the evacuation of people living along a road affected by a road accident has had to be considered and the Defense Forces must be asked for official help due to the road accident.

In poor condition there are several of you, but the worst problems are about 13 kilometers of Liikasentie. About a kilometer of the rest of that road is currently banned.

There is a danger that a wider area of ​​the road will have to be banned if the snowstorm worsens, says the mayor of Kuusamo Jouko Manninen.

About twenty people live along that road.

“These people have been informed that a situation may arise in which some people have to be evacuated if the situation worsens and the road can no longer be reached by car,” Manninen says.

On Tuesday, the municipality of Kuusamo requested official assistance from the Defense Forces to ensure the safety of local residents living in the hail area.

“The Defense Forces has received tracked vehicles in Kuusamo that can, if necessary, move on poor road sections, for example in emergency care tasks,” says Manninen.

Unusually According to Mäkikyrö and Manninen, the bad weather is due to the heavy rains last autumn and this spring, as well as the rapid warming of the weather in recent weeks.

If the condition of the roads deteriorates further due to the weather breakdown, the situation may also be detrimental to the forest industry’s raw material supply and milk transport in the Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu regions.