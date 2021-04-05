Transport European ports are expected to close this week as the dismantling of the Suez Canal brings a number of ships to their destination at the same time

The port of Hamburg rents one hundred thousand square meters of additional space, and in the Greek port of Piraeus, cargo is unloaded around the clock. In the United States, off the port of Los Angeles, 26 container vessels are waiting to enter the port, and there the waiting time has increased to eight days.

European key ports are expected to become blocked in the week following the opening of the Suez Canal. Hundreds of container vessels waited for the stalled Ever Given to escape from the shore for six days, and now they are arriving in ports at the same time as the vessels circling Africa arrive on the detour.

The problems of global freight supply chains are compounded by many other factors.

Difficulties caused by the coronavirus have slowed the unloading of containers. In the United States in particular, there have been persistent delays in accessing ships and unloading cargo.

On the west coast of the United States, the waiting time for container vessels off Los Angeles before unloading has increased to eight days, news agency Bloomberg said on Monday.

Off the coast of Los Angeles and Long Beach, 26 container vessels are waiting to enter the port. There were 20 ships last Wednesday.

Read more: There is no end in sight to the growth in the size of container containers at sea, as stocks are now on the water

The twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are the main route for Asian goods to the United States.

Due to congestion in Europe and the United States, there is a shortage of empty containers in Asia.

In China, leader of the China Merchants Port Holdings consortium Li Jianjui estimates last Tuesday that only two of the seven containers traveling from China to Europe or the United States will return.

Port of New York on February 2.­

About 80% of all products arriving in Europe are imported by ship, and most of them come through the Suez Canal.

The 400-meter-long Ever Given vessel stuck aground while on canal traffic from March 23 to 29.

Read more: The ship blocked by the Suez Canal has products ordered by the S Group – According to retail chains, food stocks can withstand delays of weeks

Even before the deadlock caused by the Ever Given, there were many problems in global supply chains. It is estimated that more than half of the transports were already late before the accident.

Previous delays were mainly due to staff shortages and various restrictions on movement caused by the coronavirus.

Ever Given ship photographed in March.­

Container ships packing in major European ports is also projected to cause difficulties in scheduling European exports to Asia.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Americans will soon receive a $ 1,400 corona virus worth about $ 1,200 each, which will allow the president to Joe Biden the administration is working to revive the country’s economy.

“It will lead to a sharp increase in demand for goods made in Asia, which in turn will increase competitive demand for containers on routes between Asia and North America,” estimates the CEO of the Austrian transport company Gebrueder Weiss. Lothar Thoma Nikkei Asialle.

According to his estimates, the normal situation will not be returned until February 2022, while freight rates will rise.

Sea freight demand is also boosted by the fact that many Asian countries have extended various quarantine regulations until the end of this year.

In this case, there is usually no cargo capacity to be carried on scheduled flights in connection with passenger flights, when the number of flights has been substantially reduced.

Train freight coming through Siberia is also small in capacity.

Almost all industries have already strived for the fastest possible turnover of goods so that the size of inventories and the capital committed to the business remain as small as possible.

When there are no stocks, supply chains are prone to various disruptions.

German the largest port is in Hamburg. Its container operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik plans to lease an additional one hundred thousand square meters of storage space to store the containers.

Vehicles coming to pick up containers have been ordered not to arrive at the port until 48 hours before the container ship is expected to arrive, Nikkei Asia says.

In Greece In the port of Piraeus, cargo is unloaded around the clock for as long as necessary, a Chinese-majority-owned port announced. The port of Piraeus is the largest in Greece.

The cargo of large container vessels is transferred in larger European ports to smaller ships that bring containers and goods to Finland.