Transport Electric kickboard company Voi hopes for promo limits for the use of kickboards

In Meilahti alone, 143 people were injured in an electric kickboard accident during the early summer. In the same period, half as many people were injured in bicycle accidents.

Electric kickboard company Oh Technology on Thursday took a stand on drunken kickboarding. The company hopes that the per mille limit will be introduced in Finland when driving on electric kickboards, the company’s press release states.

The company encourages policymakers to consider whether drunk driving should be made punishable.

“In Germany, for example, electric kickboards are classified as motor vehicles, with a per thousand limit of 0.8,” said the company’s Finnish operations manager. Reetta Alastalo in the bulletin.

Butter has previously been the first in the world to launch pre-ride reaction tests that allow the driver to test their reaction speed.

Butter in its press release, the OECD, an organization of industrialized countries, shared an international report that found that an electric kickboard would not be more dangerous in traffic than a regular bicycle.

However, in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) area, there have been half as many electric kickboard accidents as bicycle accidents during the early summer. The matter was reported on Wednesday.

According to Hus, the most likely accident is an intoxicated young man of about 20 years old who is on his way home from the evening. Butter Alastalo has the same idea.

“According to the information and research we have received, a large proportion, or about 90 percent, of accidents are alcohol-related,” Alastalo says in a press release.

“We recommend that you always leave the electric kickboard in the parking lot after even one alcoholic beverage.”

In discussions an overnight ban or restriction on electric kickboards has also emerged.

The nave is not worth the night ban.

“Electric kickboards are also used by many commuters at night and in the mornings. Even bikes and cars will not be closed for the night, ”he says in his press release.