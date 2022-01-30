Transport Dangerous phenomenon, at least in Helsinki traffic: Police warn parents about children’s telephone behavior

“Many children are really hooked on their mobile phones,” says the director of the Helsinki Police Traffic Safety Center.

Helsinki Director of the Police Road Safety Center, High Commissioner Dennis Pasterstein reported on Twitter that, according to a report from the field, a large number of children had been seen during Monday, whose eyes were on the phone even in dangerous places.

“Almost every 1st-3rd grader had a cell phone in their hand and a tight look on the phone screen, even in dangerous traffic locations and crossing a guardrail,” Pasterstein wrote.

Pasterstein wants to remind parents that safe movement should be discussed with children.

“A lot of kids are really strongly attached to a cell phone.”

Pasterstein emphasizes, however, that staring at a child or an adult does not reduce a motorist’s responsibility.

“Safety rules are always in force and are very strong and powerful. The fact that a child looks at a mobile phone does not give the driver of the vehicle the right not to follow the rules. He has a duty to give safe passage to the pedestrian.”

Unfortunately, vehicle drivers do not always follow road safety rules.

Particularly dangerous places, according to Pasterstein, are non-light-guided guardrails, especially on roads with multiple lanes. These are in Helsinki, for example, on Koskelantie and Mannerheimintie. The city has embarked on a project to improve the safety of such shelters.

Junior It is important to agree with the rules of the game, says the traffic safety training manager Satu Tuomikoski.

“It’s worth clearly agreeing that your phone will be in your backpack or pocket during the trip. If there is a situation where you have to make a phone call, move aside next to the road. ”

An adult should also avoid calling a child when they know they are in traffic.

It is also essential to repeat the instructions and show the model itself: if a child sees an adult staring at the phone while walking down the street, it undermines the credibility of the message. Besides, staring at the phone is equally a safety risk for an adult.

“None of us is a multi-performer who can focus on many things at the same time.”

Parents In any case, they can put their children in a safe way on the school road, says Commissioner Pasterstein. According to him, Helsinki is a very safe city in terms of traffic.

“Over the last ten years, a big leap has been made and speed limits have been tightened.”

Traffic deaths of children are also very rare in Finland, Pasterstein reminds.