Dhe Deutsche Bahn and other transport companies want to take tougher action in view of the increasing number of counterfeit Germany tickets. “Sometimes passengers travel with copied QR codes”, sometimes manipulated tickets are in circulation, reported the honorary chairman of the Pro Bahn passenger association, Karl-Peter Naumann, to the Funke media group (Saturday). The Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) was unable to provide any information on the number of violations and the amount of damage.

“Counterfeit Germany tickets and those used by third parties have been around since the ticket was introduced,” said Metronom railway company spokesman Richard Lemloh. The company has therefore tightened the controls. “Our staff is required to have appropriate photo IDs such as identity cards, passports or driver’s licenses shown as legitimation,” said the spokesman.

Tickets are not transferable

All Deutschlandtickets – digital and analog – have a QR code and the name of the cardholder. The ticket is only valid for the subscriber and is therefore not transferable.

If you forge a ticket, you take a high risk. “If tickets are counterfeited or used by third parties, we usually also file the corresponding penalties,” says Lemloh. Deutsche Bahn also reports travelers to the federal police if there is a suspicion of attempted fraud, said a DB spokesman.

“Passengers with a counterfeit ticket must expect criminal proceedings for fraud, forgery of documents and fraudulent transport,” explained Berlin specialist lawyer for criminal law, Vanessa Gölzer. “For these offenses, the law generally provides for fines or imprisonment.”

Gölzer explained that if someone were to be prosecuted for the first time with the counterfeiting of a Germany ticket, a fine could be expected. “The exact amount of the penalty depends on the circumstances of the individual case. Previous convictions, behavior during and after the crime, the background to the action and the income of the person concerned play a role.

The Deutschlandticket has been valid since May and entitles you to travel on local and regional transport nationwide for 49 euros per month.