Mexico City.– Faced with the possible disappearance of autonomous bodies such as the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), the transport sector faces some challenges, said Nicolás Rosales Pallares, head of the National Association of Transport and Mobility (AMTM).

“It involves the issue of who will carry out the new tasks and with what elements in order to have that speed and efficiency in management. It is an important challenge, for example in matters of energy regulation and management of energy, gas and Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (DUBA). We have to see how it is restructured based on this new political reality,” he told Grupo REFORMA.

Within the framework of the discussion “Feasibility of the Use of Clean Energy in Transportation” organized by AMTM, he pointed out that the entry into force of NOM-044 is imminent, which establishes that as of January 1, 2025, only cargo vehicles with Euro VI and EPA 10 technology may be sold. Rogelio Arzate, executive president of the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (Anpact), commented that although the organization’s partners are ready for a transition, it is necessary to work with the next Administration to make a strategic distribution of the DUBA and to have it well signposted.

When asked if the possible disappearance of the CRE generates some kind of uncertainty for the transportation sector and compliance with NOM-044, he said that it is too early to know if there is uncertainty.

“What we do believe in Anpact is that the roles that each of these entities plays must be analyzed in their entirety. The autonomous organizations have a well-defined role that must be analyzed in greater detail and its importance,” he said. He added that the important thing is that the constructive dialogue in this type of initiatives continues and that there is continuity in what has been advanced in recent years. He mentioned that Anpact is working with its associates on a new proposal for scrapping, which will have some restrictions to mainly favor truck drivers (micro-entrepreneurs who have from one to five units), small and medium-sized companies. “The proposal will include financing issues and a wide variety of units. We are working on the proposal and the idea is to present it as soon as possible to the next administration,” he said.