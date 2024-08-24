In March 2020, the Ministry of Transport purchased five million masks from the company Soluciones de Gestión —the epicenter of the Koldo plot— despite having submitted a bid that was less valued and more expensive than another company, Injo Technology. This is stated in the audit that the current minister Óscar Puente presented this Friday on two contracts of his department at the worst moment of the Covid-19 pandemic when it was headed by José Luis Ábalos. According to the document commissioned by Puente in February, Adif acquired that package of masks even though “not all departments” of the public company “considered the choice appropriate”.

The audit, presented this Friday by Puente in the Senate, examines two contracts for masks. One for which eight million units were acquired on March 20, 2020 through Puertos del Estado and another for which five million more were purchased through Adif. In both, it finds several irregularities. But the second stands out because it was awarded to the worst of the two offers on the table and, in addition, without justifying the scope of the emergency. This, according to the documents, “was carried out almost a month after the emergency procedure was established.”

Although the urgency of the distribution contract was not defended, there is no evidence of problems when the masks reached their recipients. The same does not happen with the first package, of eight million. In this case, there is a “lack of control” of half of that amount and, for example, there is no evidence that some entities to which they were addressed received them. This is the case of the autonomous communities or the railway companies. The document adds another piece of information: the ministry still has masks from that batch. Specifically, the document indicates that there are 238,840 in the warehouses, to which another 206,000 are stored in another space in Azuqueca de Henares. Their value is 1.1 million euros.

The audit was commissioned by Puente at the end of February to find out the details surrounding contracts with public funds after the investigation of the Koldo caseFollowing the scandal, the PSOE asked Ábalos to resign from his seat as a deputy because of it. in vigilando regarding his former advisor Koldo García. But the former minister clung to the minutes and moved to the Mixed Group.