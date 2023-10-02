Transport bonus, funds exhausted after a few hours. We can try again in November

The government Melons had launched the initiative of transport bonusbut not even the time to activate it that i money is already gone. The “click day” started at 8 yesterday morning. A race to get a contribution of 60 euros for the public transport season ticket local but after 11 hours the resources were already made available finish. “It is not possible to proceed with the request for the transport bonus due to the temporary exhaustion of the financial allocation”, we now read on the site. “Any residual funds, generated by the failure to use bonuses released in the month of October 2023, will be made available for new questions from 8am on November 1, 2023. The platform will remain active until resources are exhausted“.

Read also: Maneuver, the thirteenth bonus is gone. 10 billion missing: spending cut or tax increase

Read also: Ex-Ilva, time is running out: and there is the risk of new lawsuits

It happened anyway better than last September 1st when the race for the bonus – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – had lasted just an hour. Precisely the “assault” of a month ago had led the government to allocate another 12 million euros to satisfy requests. Those who are entitled to the contribution are those who have a ISEE income not exceeding 20 thousand euros and you can only make one request per month, whether for a monthly or annual subscription. In less than six months from the first opening of the tender they were like this 108,769,318.26 euros distributed, equivalent to 2,134,354 bonuses issued. The measure is appreciated, in particular, for the youth audience (over half of the beneficiaries are under 30, 57.2%).

Subscribe to the newsletter

