The Transport Bonus from December 2023 is included in the Card Dedicated to You for families with an income of less than 15 thousand euros and other benefits

The Transport Bonus allowed to obtain a 60 euro voucher for the purchase of a monthly or annual public transport pass initially for those with an ISEE income of less than 35 thousand euros but since February things have radically changed. The incentive because of the Budget Law 2024 is no longer available due to running out of funds. The last click day to request it online is December 2023.

Recently the audience of beneficiaries for the Transport Bonus is reduced to families with an ISEE of less than 15 thousand euros and recipients of the Card Dedicated to You. The incentive was designed as a credit 382.5 euros for the purchase of food but today it also allows access to Fuel Bonus And Transport Bonus.

The card is automatically issued to those entitled. Families with a member who receives: