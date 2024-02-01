The Transport Bonus from December 2023 is included in the Card Dedicated to You for families with an income of less than 15 thousand euros and other benefits
The Transport Bonus allowed to obtain a 60 euro voucher for the purchase of a monthly or annual public transport pass initially for those with an ISEE income of less than 35 thousand euros but since February things have radically changed. The incentive because of the Budget Law 2024 is no longer available due to running out of funds. The last click day to request it online is December 2023.
Read also: Drinking water bonus, in February let's start with the questions: how it works
Recently the audience of beneficiaries for the Transport Bonus is reduced to families with an ISEE of less than 15 thousand euros and recipients of the Card Dedicated to You. The incentive was designed as a credit 382.5 euros for the purchase of food but today it also allows access to Fuel Bonus And Transport Bonus.
Read also: Bonuses and discounts: many new features that few people know about. Don't waste money!
The card is automatically issued to those entitled. Families with a member who receives:
- Inclusion allowance (any other social inclusion measure or poverty support).
- New social insurance for employment (NASPI and social unemployment benefit for DIS-COLL collaborators);
- Mobility allowance
- solidarity funds for income integration
- Earnings redundancy fund (CIG)
- Any other form of wage supplement for involuntary unemployment provided by the State
#Transport #bonus #February #request #requirements
Leave a Reply