Transportation bonus renewed in 2023, but the number of beneficiaries is decreasing

Transport bonuses also back in 2023, but be careful: the rules change. The basic idea is always the same: to provide students, workers and commuters with a discount of 60 euros for the purchase of public transport passes. What changes are in fact the requirements established by decree law 5/2023. The new formula includes, in fact, “natural persons who have obtained a total income not exceeding 20 thousand euros in the year 2022, compared to the 35 thousand euros referred to 2021, foreseen in the previous round”, reads the Only 24 Hours.

But in practice how can you book the new transport bonuses? on procedure for submitting applications we will have to wait for the publication in the Official Gazette of a decree from the Ministry of Labour, which must be adopted by 14 February next. The transport bonus will in any case be valid until 31 December 2023, subject to the early depletion of the allocated funds (100 million euros have been proposed on the table so far).

Transport bonus returns in 2023, the maximum amount is up to 60 euros

