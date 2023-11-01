It left at 8.00 today, November 1, 2023, on new click day for the 2023 transport bonus. But there are already thousands of citizens queuing to win the 60 euros for access to public transport dedicated to low-income groups. And the protest breaks out on social media, between those who explain that they have “already 130 thousand people” in front of them with enormous waiting times since the start of the click day and those who talk about the ministry’s website having “crashed”..

“Connected at 8:00, the site crashed and I have nothing, 200 thousand people in front of me”, comments a Twitter user, who is echoed by other citizens, who ask: “You will have to explain to me how someone enters at 8 :01 and he already has 200 thousand people in front of him.” And again: “Connected at 8:00, site crashed, queued at 8:01 with 130,000 people in front”, “it would be a good morning if I didn’t have 250,000 people in front for the #TransportBonus”, “when after the experience of the last month you wake up earlier thinking of cheating the system and getting in the queue before 8 but instead…”, they write, posting a photo with a dejected tone. “I thought I could enter earlier and instead at 8 o’clock the site crashed and the next moment I was already behind 130 thousand people”, they raise again, and denounce: “I entered at 8:00. I only had a minute ahead of me in a row and randomly it becomes ‘more than an hour'” or “At 8am I refresh the page and nothing appears, finally I go in and it gives me an error”.