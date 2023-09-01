Click day for the 2023 transport bonus. Starting at 8 am today 1 September, it is possible to apply to take advantage of any residuals generated by not using the bonuses requested in August 2023. What are the requirements? What is the Isee limit? How does the contribution of up to 60 euros work for the purchase of monthly or annual season tickets for buses, metro and trains?

THINGS’

The bonus is a discount for purchasing an annual or monthly public transport pass. An incentive aimed at promoting sustainable mobility and concrete help for workers and students, reads the government website.

WHO CAN REQUEST IT

The 2023 transport bonus is recognized to natural persons with an income of less than 20 thousand euros. You can ask on the bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it platform for yourself or for a dependent minor beneficiary.

HOW TO APPLY

The applicant logs in with SPID or Electronic Identity Card (CIE) and obtains a code to show at the time of purchase. The bonus can be requested by 31 December 2023, until resources run out. Requests must be made online at https://www.bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it/.

HOW TO USE

The bonus must be used by purchasing a season ticket within the calendar month of issue. The season ticket can also begin its validity in a subsequent period.