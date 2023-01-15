The Meloni government to cope with expensive fuel has renewed the transport bonuses from 60 euros for all students and workers who have an income less than 20 thousand euros year. The bonus has a maximum limit of 60 eurosand is usable for the purchase of only one subscription (annual, monthly or relating to several months) in the month in which it was requested and obtained.

Transport bonus 2023, what is it

The public transport bonuses is a government initiative aimed at helping all students and workers who have a season ticket for public transport and rail but who have an income of less than in 2022 20,000 euros. The good covers 100% of the costs to be incurred but the available resources cannot be exceeded.

Public transport bonus 2023

The voucher can be requested in the current year 2023. The validity period of the voucher is relative to calendar month of issueeven if you purchase an annual or monthly subscription that starts the following month.

Transport bonus 2023, how to request it?

The transport bonuses 2023 for students and workers is of 60 euros and it can be requested for oneself or for a fiscally dependent child, if a minor, while adults must carry out everything independently.

How to claim the transport bonus

For request the 2023 transport bonus you need:

Connect to the site transport bonus. work. gov. en

Log in with SPID (Public Digital Identity System) or the THERE IS (Electronic Identity Card)

(Public Digital Identity System) or the (Electronic Identity Card) Indicate the tax code of the beneficiary

Tick ​​the box for the ISEE

Submit your question

The transport bonus is 60 euros

The bonus is therefore used for the purchase or renewal of annual or monthly passes for public transport local, regional, interregional and for national and regional rail transport (but only in second class). First class, executive, business services and the highest levels of rail transport are not included in the bonus.

Transport bonus 2023, to whom it belongs

The public transport bonus is available to students, workers and pensioners who reflect the following characteristics:

in the year 2021, they declared a personal income for IRPEF purposes of less than 20,000 euros (in 2022 the limit was 35,000 euros).

they already have active or will subscribe to public transport services local, regional and interregional, i.e. for national rail transport services.

